Field hockey team loses in quarterfinal

The West Milford High School field hockey team struck for the first two goals of the game - both by Addyson Seidner - but Rumson-Fair Haven scored the next eight times en route to an 8-3 victory in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 tournament there Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The Highlanders trailed, 8-2, before Hayley Allwood connected for the final goal of the contest.

Rumson-Fair Haven (16-4) was led by Izzy Kaczor, who had four goals and an assist, and Sylvie Notine, who had a goal and four assists.

West Milford, which trailed, 4-2, at the end of the first quarter, also received two assists from Avery Vacca, an assist from Amelia Pilatowski, two defensive saves from Laurel Space and a defensive save from Vivian Simik.

Goalie Samantha Krautheim made 23 saves, which matches her season high.

Despite the loss, the Highlanders had a very successful 2023 season, forging a 16-3-2 record.

West Milford’s only other losses this fall were to Pompton Lakes. The first was a 4-3 regular-season setback Oct. 3 with the other coming by a score of 2-1 in the championship game of the Passaic County Tournament on Oct. 21.

West Milford was seeking its first county title since 2017, under 12th-year head coach Krista Provost.

The team was led offensively this season by Seidner (25 goals, 10 assists), Vacca (10 goals, 30 assists), Allwood (21 goals, seven assists), Lily Kreutzer (12 goals, seven assists), Ang Colucci (nine goals, 11 assists), Amelia Pilatowski (one goal, 10 assists), Shelby Durant (four goals), Aubrey Fritz (two goals, four assists), Mattie Ralicki (one goal, one assist), Simik (one goal, one assist) and Space (one goal).

Krautheim finished her senior campaign with 13 shutouts and more than 120 saves.

Cross country

Ciara Clinton crossed the finish line in 25th place with a time of 21:03 to lead the West Milford girls at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 4 at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

Other finishers include Brenna Traverso (50th place in 22:01), Lauren Frey (110th in 24:24), Abigail Madara (124th in 24:55), Madison Freidman (129th in 25:06) and Annabeth Jones (133rd in 25:29).

On the boys side, Colin Menier was the highest-placing finisher, earning 30th place in 17:27.

The other Highlander place-winners include Michael McCloskey (57th place in 17:59), Massimo Balestrieri (101st in 19:15), Evan Lynch (107th in 19:23), Tyler Meier (116th in 19:46), Brody Scully (133rd in 20:47) and Cameron Piecuch (136th in 20:55).

The West Milford boys and girls squads each finished in 15th place in their respective team competitions.