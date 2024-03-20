Flag football team ready for 2nd season

It’s ready, set and throw for the West Milford High School girls flag football team, which begins its second season Thursday, April 4.

The first game will be at 6:30 p.m. at home against Jefferson.

Led by 14 players from the inaugural squad, the team is poised to build on its successful season and club launch last year.

“Our expectations for this season, along with our standards, are high,” said head coach Matt Keyzer. “We learned a lot last year and enter this season better prepared, more aware and knowledgeable, and with experience.”

The team has “hit the grounding running” with the returning players and 18 newcomers, including seven freshmen, who bring a new vibe to the program.

“Having second-year girls is a huge help,” Keyzer said. “They’re like coaches on the field to help with drills. To their credit, they haven’t missed a beat with offensive installs and game plans. They’re leading by example and making the learning curve for the entire team move faster this year.”

Four returning seniors are team co-captains: Aubrey Fritz, Kailey Maskerines, Avery Vacca and Tiffany Vargas.

Building on success

While posting a 2-4 record last season, nine members of the West Milford club received all-league recognition, unprecedented for a first-year team.

Maskerines earned first team all-league and all-North Jersey second team honors. Vargas was named to the second team all-league. Both played wide receiver, running back and defensive back and were invited to participate in an elite girl’s flag football college showcase at the New York Jets facility in June.

Fritz was an all-league honorable mention recipient on defense.

The Highlanders’ division of the Super Football Conference includes Jefferson, Indian Hills, Lakeland, Montville, Wayne Hills and Wayne Valley high schools.

On Tuesday, March 19, the team participated in a pre-season scrimmage with Passaic County Technical Institute. Ramapo, which was just three points away from last year’s championship game, will visit West Milford for a final scrimmage at 6.30 p.m. Monday, March 25.

“These scrimmages are a great test and preparation against some of the top teams around,” Keyzer said. “We learn about ourselves and what we need to work on and improve in order to compete and enjoy the season.”

He noted that there has been a huge positive buzz about the program in the school community. “Students, teachers, faculty and staff are all asking about the program. Our girls are super-excited and looking forward to competing and growing this year.”

First Media Day

Keyzer, Maskerines and Vargas represented West Milford at the first Girls Flag Football Media Day sponsored by the Jets on Feb. 22 at MetLife Stadium.

“The Media Day was well-attended and a great experience for everyone, including our girls and me,” the coach said. “We were in an NFL environment at the podium answering questions from the media. We were proud to represent and gain visibility for our program, the high school and West Milford. Girls flag football gained a huge following from that event.”

Keyzer is working on program and player development, including holding a youth night during the Lakeland game, which all eighth-graders interested in flag football are invited to attend.

There are many changes now that the team is part of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) pilot program for two years. Girls flag football is expected to become a full varsity sport in spring 2026.

There are 82 high schools playing flag football across the state, with more than 20 new teams this year. Along with the Jets, the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are sponsoring the league in the state.

“Girls flag football is a great avenue for girls to play the game, learn, compete and have fun,” Keyzer said. “Our girls are having a blast learning and playing the game. We are all very excited for this upcoming season and looking to have fun and compete at a high level.”