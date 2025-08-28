Football preview: Highlanders open season against Paramus

The West Milford High School football team is set to play its opening game against Paramus at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28 at home.

Last year, the Highlanders also played Paramus in the first game of the season, winning 21-3.

Head coach Steve Maslanek said the first game is always big “because you feel confident but do not have a lot of film and everyone is playing with high energy.”

“Not looking ahead, but at one point last year, we were 5-1 so the second half of our schedule will include some big games. I know our kids will always have Lakeland and Passaic Valley circled. Sparta has had our number for a while.”

West Milford compiled a 5-5 overall record in 2024 and placed second in the Super Football Conference (SFC) Patriot Red Division with a 3-1 record against division opponents.

The team, seeded eighth, was defeated by first-seed Pascack Valley, 49-14, in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Tournament.

“We feel as though we are in a good position to contend for the division and get back into the playoffs,” Maslanek said.

“Last year, we had five seniors, so this year, we are bringing back a lot of guys with experience on both sides of the ball.”

The coach said the run defense was a strength last year “even though Pascack Valley ended up doing a number on us in the playoffs.”

“They were the No. 1 seed and eventual section champions, but that game was 21-14 at halftime before we ran out of gas in the second half.

“This year, I feel our defense is once again our strongpoint along with our run game. Do we have the ability to throw the ball? We do, but we want to play defense and run the ball.”

Among the key players this year are quarterback Aydin Deane, running back Chase Tyburczy, slot receiver/running back Patrick Foley, running back Jeffrey Papienuk and guard Kyle Schwarzlow, all seniors.

”On defense, a lot of those offensive guys play D. Schwarzlow plays defensive line as well as guard, for example,” Maslanek said.

He pointed out that middle linebacker Cole Czerepak, a senior, led the team with 86 tackles last year.

“Senior Mark Schinasi was a big-time player for us last year as a strong safety and senior defensive back. Nick Triverio had a good year last year so we are expecting big things.”