Football roundup: Highlanders win opener, 21-3

The West Milford High School football team won its season opener against Paramus, 21-3, there Friday, Aug. 30.

Jake Kelshaw made two touchdowns on passes from quarterback Aydin Deane.

Deane also scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter.

Braden Amundson kicked three extra points.

Deane completed nine of 17 pass attempts for a total of 153 yards.

Jeffrey Papienuk rushed for a total of 114 yards.

Kelshaw caught five passes for a total of 122 yards.

No statistics were available for Paramus.

West Milford will play at Jefferson at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Jefferson falls, 39-6

Jefferson was defeated by Verona, 39-6, in the Mountaineer Classic, its season opener, on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The game was played in Verona.

Dalton Talmadge posted the only points for Jefferson, making a touchdown on a pass from Connor Consiglio in the fourth quarter.

Jayden Nigro made three touchdowns for Verona. Bodie Maisano scored two touchdowns and Jesse Wagner made one.

Logan Knoetig kicked three extra points in five attempts.

Vernon loses to Warren Hills

Vernon Township High School lost its season opener to Warren Hills, 20-7, there Aug. 30.

Davey Rhinehart scored a touchdown for Warren Hills on an interception in the first quarter, and the score remained at 7-0 through the first half.

Mekhi Garrett then scored for the Blue Streak on a pass from quarterback John Korczukowski at the end of the third quarter.

Warren Hills scored again with 45 seconds left in the game.

Josh Jean made the only touchdown for Vernon on a 33-yard pass by quarterback Alex Karowski in the fourth quarter. Luca Vizzini kicked the extra point.

Karowski completed 14 of 23 pass attempts for a total of 140 yards in the game.

Vernon senior Brad Kurdziel was injured in the game. In addition, senior Tanner Smith may be out for the season with an injury.

Sparta defeated, 33-9

Sparta High School lost its season opener to Montville, 33-9, on Aug. 29 at home.

That was Montville’s first win against Sparta since 1975.

Lucas Brown made the Spartans’ only touchdown in the third quarter on a pass from quarterback Shane Hoover.

That was followed by a 26-yard field goal by Brody Tanyeri. He also kicked the extra point.

Hoover passed for a total of 174 yards, completing 23 of 36 attempts.

Anthony Feaster made three touchdowns for Montville and Mike Vito made one. Dominick Grunke kicked two field goals and three extra points.