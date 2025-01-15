Foster leads bowling team

As a veteran head coach of the West Milford High School bowling team, Alex Caillie knows exactly what kind of leadership skills are needed to be a team captain.

This season, the captain of the Highlanders is senior Jaden Foster.

“When choosing captains, I consider athletes who have been with the team for years as well as level of dedication,’’ Caillie said. “Jaden is an excellent example of dedication, improvement and the mental strength I look for in a leader for the team.

“Jaden has been an anchor for the team, bowling in the fourth slot on varsity to ground the team. He perseveres in tough situations and keeps a level head, able to maintain focus to stay consistent.’’

The coach is impressed with Foster’s improvement during his years at West Milford.

“I have seen Jaden improve through the years, but also during this very year, I have seen an improvement in concentration as well as ability to adjust to lane conditions,’’ Callie said.

Foster is a strong student and very considerate of his teammates, the coach noted.

“I think Jaden as a presence helps others maintain their focus. They see what he can do, cheer him on and try to compete with themselves to improve.’’

The Highlanders are scheduled to host Hackensack for a match Friday, Jan. 24 at Holiday Bowl in Oakland.

“I have a smaller team this year than in previous years, and that means I get to work more closely with, and see vividly, everyone’s progress,’’ Caillie said. “That allows me to see (that) everyone puts in their time and effort to be their best self.’’

Besides Foster, several bowlers have improved during this season.

“Colton Hardison and Kyle Frommelt, two seniors who joined this year, have really boosted the team’s average and their attitudes are a perfect fit,’’ Caillie said.

“Seasoned teammates Glenn Dowson and Ezekiel Pena, juniors, have improved by leaps and bounds from last year and are pivotal in matchups.

“Freshmen newcomers Jeffrey Devor and Jayden LeSane are welcome additions and continue to get better with each match and practice.’’

Led by the captain, the Highlanders are united on the lanes this winter.

“I couldn’t be happier with this group of bowlers,’’ Caillie said. “They are respectful to me and their teammates as well as the other teams. I preach fun and improvement above all and they get that.

“There is always room for improvement and they understand that, taking advice and criticism exceedingly well. I look forward to the rest of the season with this team.’’