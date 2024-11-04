Girls cross country team advances

Amanda Harvey placed fifth with a time of 20:04 and was followed by Ciara Clinton (seventh place in 20:49) and Brenna Traverso (10th in 20:54) to pace the West Milford High School girls at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 cross country championships Saturday afternoon, Nov. 2 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Matteo Balestrieri led the West Milford boys at the same event, placing 29th with a time of 18:41. Other boys place-winners were Evan Lynch (30th place in 18:43), Massimo Balestrieri (49th in 19:35), Tyler Meier (55th in 19:46), Brody Scully (56th in 19:46), Ben Torres (69th in 20:25) and Cameron Piecuch (77th in 20:42).

The West Milford girls finished fifth overall and qualified for the overall Group 2 championships Saturday, Nov. 9 at Holmdel Park.

Others who placed Saturday were Chloe Mirkovic (48th place in 23:51), Lola Novak (52nd in 23:57), Willa Zachar (58th in 24:28) and Elise Easter (64th in 25:06).

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Noah Christian scored two goals and assisted Danny Bauer on a third goal to pace West Milford to a 3-1 victory at Parsippany on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Dominic Lenoir and Donovan Ford each made four saves to anchor the defense as the Highlanders won their third straight game and extended their unbeaten streak to five (4-0-1).

West Milford (15-2-3) is seeded fourth in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and scheduled to play host to 13th-seeded Lakeland on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Girls soccer

Delaney Piecuch and Katie Ralicki each scored as West Milford earned a 2-1 victory over Wayne Hills in its regular-season finale at home Oct. 28.

West Milford (7-10-2) is seeded 13th and slated to play at fourth-seeded Mahwah in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament Monday, Nov. 4.

Field hockey

Sophomore goalie Emmeline Kreutzer made a season-high 18 saves as West Milford earned a scoreless tie with undefeated and No. 7 Northern Highlands at home Friday afternoon, Nov. 1.

The Highlanders (17-2-1) are seeded fifth and will play host to 12th-seeded Lakeland in a NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 first-round game Nov. 5.

Girls volleyball

West Milford is seeded 10th for the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and slated to play at seventh-seeded River Dell in a first- round match Nov. 5.

If the Highlanders win, they would play at second-seeded Sparta in a sectional quarterfinal Thursday, Nov. 7.