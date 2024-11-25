Highest finish in 4 years

The West Milford High School boys cross country team had its highest finish in the past four years during the fall season.

The team placed third at the conference championship meet, ““led by Matteo Balestrieri’s top 10 finish, with Evan Lynch and Massimo Balestrieri finishing in the top 15,” said head coach Chris Jones.

Tyler Meier helped guide his teammates in numerous ways this fall.

Jones called him “a natural leader both on and off the course.”

“Tyler is a hard worker and is the first one to get the team in the right frame of mind. Tyler earned our team’s Most Dedicated award.’’

Among the most improved student athletes was Matteo Balestrieri.

“Matteo’s hard work over the summer translated to the course,’’ the coach said. “His times continued to drop, and by the end of the season, he earned the team’s MVP award.’’

The Highlanders’s overall record was 4-3, with three of those victories occurring against conference opponents.

Jones is very optimistic about the future of the team.

“There is a core of motivated runners - Matteo, Noah Diodenet, Ben Torres, Brody Scully and Cameron Piecuch - who are all returning letter winners, with solid groups of JV runners looking to fill in the spaces left by our seniors,’’ he said.

“I am very proud of this team and it’s truly a season that I will not forget.’’