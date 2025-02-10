Highlanders advance in PCT

Senior guard Cole Stillman scored a career-high 28 points to lift the fifth-seeded West Milford High School boys basketball team to a 55-45 victory over 13th-seeded College Achieve Paterson in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament at home Saturday afternoon, Feb. 8.

The Highlanders are scheduled to play at fourth-seeded Wayne Hills in a PCT quarterfinal at noon Saturday, Feb. 15.

Dean Deaver (nine points), Ognjen Ljusic (seven points), Tyler Liguori (six points) and Jonas Paulino (five points) aided the win for West Milford.

The Highlanders (11-7) also will play host to Wayne Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Girls basketball

Laurel Space collected 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals and Adison Arciniega added three points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks to lift the Highlanders to a 40-27 victory over Paramus at home Feb. 4.

Amanda O’Brien (two points, six rebounds), Ally Gruber (three points, two rebounds), Sara Wardlaw (six rebounds), Amanda Harvey (three points), Ava Scrimenti (two rebounds), Sarah Benowitz (six points, three assists) and Vivian Sirnik (four points, four rebounds) also contributed to the win.

West Milford (13-3) has won 10 of its past 11 games.

The Highlanders, seeded second for the PCT, are slated to play host to seventh-seeded Passaic Tech in the quarterfinal round at 11 a.m. Feb. 15.

Ice hockey

West Milford, seeded third, edged sixth-seeded Paramus, 6-5, in overtime in the first round of the Big North Silver Cup on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Ice Vault in Wayne.

The Highlanders (8-12-1) are set to meet second-seeded Tenafly in a Cup semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Ice Vault.

Kyle Gregory (21 goals, 28 assists), Joe Barroquerio (17 goals, 16 assists), Timmy Riche (17 goals, 13 assists) and Anthony Weisse (one goal, 13 assists) lead the team in scoring.

Wrestling

West Milford (8-16), seeded sixth for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 team tournament, are scheduled to meet third-seeded Pascack Hills in a first-round match at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Pascack Valley High School.

Bowling

The Highlanders, seeded 12th, are slated to bowl against fifth-seeded Westwood in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Montvale Lanes.

Indoor track

Ciara Clinton was third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:30.65 and fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 12:10.35 to lead the West Milford girls at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships Feb. 8 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

On the boys side, Massimo Balestrieri was third in the pole vault with an effort of 10-6 and Tyler Meier was fourth in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.