Highlanders advance in PCT

Andrew Spagnuolo totaled 13 assists, three digs, one kill and one ace and Johnson Limos added 10 assists, six digs and one ace to pace the 21st-seeded West Milford High School boys volleyball team to its first victory of the season: a 18-25, 25-17, 25-21 decision over 12th-seeded College Achieve Paterson in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament there Saturday afternoon, May 3.

The Highlanders (1-12) advanced to the first round of the PCT against fifth-seeded Paterson Eastside there Tuesday, May 6.

Other catalysts for West Milford included Ognjen Ljusic (seven blocks, two kills, one dig, one assist, one ace), Andrew Nowicki (eight kills, three digs, three aces, two assists), Anthony Pham (nine kills, four digs, one ace) and Kevin Docwra (one dig, one assist).

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Baseball

Chase Tyburczy homered, walked, drove in two runs, scored three times and also pitched a five-inning four-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks; Kyle Schwarzlow singled, walked, drove in two runs and scored; and Christian Martinez doubled, walked and drove in a run to power West Milford to an 11-1 victory over 13th-seeded Hawthorne Christian in the first round of the PCT at home May 3.

The Highlanders, seeded fifth, will play at fourth-seeded Wayne Hills in the quarterfinal round there Saturday, May 10.

West Milford (11-6) also received a single, a walk and two RBI from Chris Timmins and two singles, a walk, an RBI and a run from Sean Conklin.

Softball

Emma Carson doubled in three runs; Ally Gruber was 2-for-4 with a double and a run; and Alyssa Kral singled twice, but fourth-seeded West Milford bowed to fifth-seeded Passaic Tech, 7-4, in the quarterfinal round of the PCT at home Thursday, May 1.

The Highlanders (4-9) will play host to Pequannock at 4 p.m. Friday, May 9.

Boys lacrosse

West Milford is seeded third for the PCT and os slated to play host to sixth-seeded Pompton Lakes in a quarterfinal contest Monday, May 5.

A win there, and the Highlanders would play second-seeded Wayne Hills or seventh-seeded Passaic Tech in the PCT semifinal round Wednesday, May 7. The championship game is scheduled at 2 p.m. May 10 at Wayne Valley.

West Milford, which won its only county title in 2022, bowed to Wayne Valley in each of the past two finals.

Vincent D’Andrea (22 goals, five assists) and Max Gorny (18 goals, nine assists) lead West Milford (5-7) in scoring.

Girls lacrosse

The Highlanders are seeded fifth and are scheduled to play at fourth-seeded Wayne Hills in a PCT quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. May 5.

West Milford (1-10) is looking to snap a nine-game losing streak.

The team is led offensively by Sarah Benowitz (19 goals, six assists), Vivian Sirnik (18 goals, seven assists) and Adison Arciniega (16 goals, six assists).

Boys golf

Mason Moore shot a team-low 85, followed by Nick Locke (89), Ryan Buck (94), Tyler Buck (102) and Braden Amundson (112) as West Milford placed sixth at the Big North Conference Tournament on May 1 at Preakness Valley Golf Course in Wayne.

Girls golf

Bridget Nevin (112), Paige Polglaze (116), Caroline Gabel (123) and Mia Church (125) led West Milford at the Big North Conference Championships on April 24 at Valley Brook Golf Course in River Vale.