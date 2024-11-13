Highlanders advance in tournament

Cole Stillman, Noah Christian and Danny Bauer each scored to pace the fourth-seeded West Milford High School boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory over 12th-seeded Pascack Valley in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament at home Friday afternoon, Nov. 8.

The Highlanders (17-2-3) were scheduled to play at top-seeded Ramsey in the sectional semifinal round Tuesday, Nov. 12. The sectional final was slated for Friday, Nov. 15 at the home of the highest remaining seed.

The win over Pascack Valley was the fifth straight for West Milford, which has a seven-game unbeaten streak (6-0-1).

Nick Bognar had two assists in the decision; Julian Pierre also had an assist; and Donovan Ford made seven stops in net.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Girls soccer

Sara Wardlaw and Lindsay Wittner each scored, but the 13th-seeded Highlanders bowed to fourth-seeded Mahwah, 6-2, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there Monday, Nov. 4.

Wittner (13 goals, seven assists), Wardlaw (12 goals, six assists), Delaney Piecuch (four goals, four assists) and Katie Ralicki (three goals, five assists) led West Milford (7-11-2) in scoring this fall.

Field hockey

West Milford, the fifth seed, dropped a 5-0 decision to fourth-seeded Warren Hills in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament there Thursday, Nov. 7.

The Highlanders (18-3-1) had defeated 12th-seeded Lakeland, 2-1, in a first-round victory Nov. 5.

Julie Plewa and Laurel Space each scored a goal to aid the win.

Brodie Loveland (31 goals, six assists), Lily Kreutzer (19 goals, 21 assists), Addyson Seidner (nine goals, 21 assists) and Plewa (11 goals, 12 assists) led the offense, with Emmeline Kreutzer (14 shutouts) anchoring the defense.

Girls volleyball

The Highlanders, seeded 10th, bowed to seventh-seeded River Dell, 25-7, 25-18, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 there Tuesday, Nov. 5.

West Milford (8-13) was led by Julia Sabyan (12 digs), Skylar Locke (four digs), Ally Gruber (three digs, three assists, two kills, one block), Alexa Fritz (five kills, five digs), Alyssa Krol (two kills, two blocks), Peyton Greenberg (three digs, three assists), Hailey Gruenler (four digs, four assists), Sienna Franklin (four digs), Victoria Van Tassel (one kill, one dig, one ace) and Jenaya LaPlaca (one kill).

Cross country

Ciara Clinton clocked a time of 20:27, good for 25th place, as the West Milford girls competed at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 9 at Holmdel Park.

Other place-winners included Brenna Traverso (69th place in 22:27), Lola Novak (119th in 24:33), Chloe Mirkovic (133rd in 25:26), Willa Zachar (134th in 25:28) and Elise Easter (135th in 25:44).