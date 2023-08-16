Highlanders aim to make the playoffs

The West Milford High School football team enters the 2023 season knowing full well that it will face a tough opponent every week.

The Highlanders are preparing to meet each team with a “give it your all” attitude.

West Milford will begin the regular season Friday, Aug. 25 with a road contest at Nutley. The first home game will be of the season Thursday, Aug. 31 against Passaic Valley.

Among the key returning varsity-tested student athletes are seniors Jake Schwarzlow (wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back), Nate Ford (wide receiver, running back and linebacker), Spencer Ribitzki (offensive and defensive lines), Ryan Tartarilla (offensive and defensive lines), Tyler Genuardi (running back and linebacker), Hunter Swartz (wide receiver and defensive back), Connor Vogt (offensive and defensive lines) and Bret Provenzano (wide receiver and defensive back); juniors Marcus Morgan (wide receiver and defensive back), Jake Kelshaw (wide receiver and linebacker), Owen Ginder (offensive and defensive lines) and Nick Carbone (wide receiver and linebacker); and sophomores Chase Tyburczy (running back and linebacker) and Aydin Deane (quarterback).

Promising newcomers to the varsity roster include junior Riley Treptow (offensive and defensive lines) and sophomores Patrick Foley (wide receiver and defensive back), Kyle Schwarzlow (offensive and defensive lines) and Ethan Massarone (offensive and defensive lines).

Leaders of the team are Schwarzlow, Ford, Genuradi and Ribitzki, said Steve Maslanek, who has been head coach for six years.

The Highlanders are hoping to improve on their record of 1-9 last year. The only win was Nov. 3 against Millburn, 13-6.

“We want to continue to improve each week and get back to the playoffs,’’ the coach said.

West Milford plays in the Super Football Conference American White Division with Jefferson, High Point, Sparta, Lakeland and Vernon.

“We are playing the role of spoiler,’’ Maslanek said. “We were an extremely young team last season. We have eight starters back on both sides of the ball. We have great senior leadership, and I believe we will surprise some people.’’

He considers Sparta a top team to beat in the division. The Highlanders will face Sparta on the road Oct. 13.