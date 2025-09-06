Highlanders beat Jefferson, 34-6

West Milford High School defeated Jefferson, 34-6, at home Friday, Sept. 5.

Chase Tyburczy and Jeffrey Papienuk each made two touchdowns for the Highlanders (2-0) and quarterback Aydin Deane scored once on a three-yard run.

Tyburczy’s first touchdown was on an 89-yard kickoff return in the first quarter. He also scored on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Papienuk scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter and a 40-yard run in the fourth quarter. He rushed for a total of 84 yards in the game.

Braden Amundson kicked four extra points.

Deane completed nine of 19 pass attempts for a total of 87 yards, and he rushed for 51 yards.

No statistics were available for Jefferson (0-2), which posted its only points in the second quarter.