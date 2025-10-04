Highlanders beat Lakeland, 27-7

West Milford High School boosted its record to 5-1 with a victory over Lakeland, 27-7, there Friday, Oct. 3.

Chase Tyburczy scored on a one-yard run in the first quarter for the Highlanders, followed by a touchdown by Jeffrey Papienuk on a 25-yard run.

Quarterback Aydin Deane made two touchdowns, on a four-yard run and a five-yard run, in the second quarter.

Braden Amundson kicked three extra points.

Ryan Sabric posted the only points for Lakeland (3-3) on a 65-yard pass from quarterback Hunter Struble in the second quarter.

Roland Theriault kicked the extra point.

The second half was scoreless.

Deane completed six of nine pass attempts for a total of 91 yards and he rushed for 99 yards.

Papienuk rushed for 141 yards and Tyburczy for 84.

Struble completed 17 of 30 pass attempts for a total of 233 yards.

West Milford will host Nutley at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson Township High School lost to Newton, 55-14, there Oct. 3.

Nick Kurilko made five touchdowns for the Braves (3-2) and Hunter Wolfe, Tyler Marion and Caden Armstrong each scored another.

Matt Ellsworth kicked seven extra points.

Steven Cruz and Jason Post each scored for the Falcons (1-5).

Ellsworth, the Braves quarterback, completed five of nine pass attempts for a total of 88 yards.

Kurilko rushed for 209 yards during the game, and Jaden Roberts rushed for 112.

Jefferson will host Hanover Park at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10.