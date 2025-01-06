Highlanders beat Paramus in OT

Timmy Riche scored his third goal of the game off a feed from Kyle Gregory with 2:49 remaining in overtime to give the West Milford High School ice hockey team a 7-6 victory over Paramus on Friday night, Jan. 3 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne.

Riche also had three assists while Gregory and Anthony Weisse each totaled one goal and two assists. Max Diee added a goal and an assist and Joe Barroquerio also scored.

Goalie Matt Montena stopped 24 of 30 shots to anchor the defense for the Highlanders.

West Milford (4-7-1) will play Wayne Hills at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Ice Vault before meeting Mahwah at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the same location.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys basketball

Dean Deaver scored a team-high 22 points; Tyler Liguori added 15 points; and Ognjen Ljusic dropped in 11, but West Milford suffered a 66-62 loss to DePaul at home Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4.

The Highlanders, now 2-3, will play at Wayne Hills at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 before playing at Wallkill Valley at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

Girls basketball

Adison Arciniega totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Laurel Space totaled seven points, eight rebounds, five blocks and four assists in a 45-37 loss to Ramsey there Jan. 4.

West Milford will play host to Wayne Hills at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 and to Vernon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11.

Wrestling

In its only match last week, West Milford dropped a 46-27 decision to Ramapo on Jan. 3 at Westwood High School.

The Highlanders received pin fall victories from Jesse Araujo (138 pounds), Noah Monica (175) and Jeffrey Papienuk (215) in the setback.

West Milford (1-6) will host Wayne Valley at 6 p.m. Jan. 10.

Indoor track

Arianna Morran won the shot put event with an effort of 26-1 and Julian Pierre was first in the high jump event with a leap of 5-9 to pace the West Milford girls and boys squads at the Tom Zaccone Invitational on Jan. 3 at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y.

Other girls place winners were Jordin Turre, who was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.74 and sixth in the long jump with a leap of 13-5. Morran also was fifth in the high jump with a leap of 4-3.

On the boys side, Tyler Meier was second in the high jump with an effort of 5-9 and fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 38-3.75. Kyle Gloria was third in the 55-meter dash in 7.04 and fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 11-0.

David Van Tassel was second in the shot put with a throw of 30-10.5; Colby Scott was sixth in the 200-meter dash in 25.34; David Krempaski was second in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.94; James DeVore was fifth in the triple jump in 35-1.5; and Luke Bosgra was third in the high jump with an effort of 5-3.