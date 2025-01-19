Highlanders beat Passaic Tech

Sarah Benowitz scored a game-high 20 points and Amanda O’Brien added eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks to pace West Milford High School to a 51-35 victory over Passaic Tech on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18 as part of the Lou Bonora Classic at Iselin Kennedy High School.

Adison Arciniega added seven points, seven rebounds and five assists; Laurel Space had four points, seven rebounds and three assists; Sara Wardlaw collected four points, three rebounds and four assists; and Vivian Sirnik had two points, five rebounds and four assists for the Highlanders, who used a 15-5 second quarter to take a 22-14 lead at the break.

West Milford, which has won five straight games, improved to 8-2 with the decision.

The Highlanders will play at Pompton Lakes at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, then at Fair Lawn at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys basketball

Tyler Liguori (18 points), Ognjen Ljusic (17 points) and Dean Deaver (17 points) all reached double figures in helping to lead West Milford to an 83-60 victory over Passaic Valley at home Thursday night, Jan. 16.

With the win, the Highlanders improved to 3-0 in the Independence Division of the Big North Conference.

Ljusic (14.7 points per game) and Deaver (14.2 ppg) are leading the team in scoring.

West Milford (6-5) is scheduled to play at Kinnelon at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

Ice hockey

The fourth-seeded Highlanders came up short in a 7-6 overtime loss to fifth-seeded Lakeland in the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Ice Vault in Wayne.

Kyle Gregory had two goals and two assists; Timmy Riche added two goals; and Joe Barroquerio collected a goal and three assists to lead the way. Max Diee also scored and Anthony Weisse tallied three assists.

Goalie Matt Montena made 33 saves to anchor the defense.

West Milford (5-9-1) will meet Ramapo at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at the Ice Vault.

Boys wrestling

The Highlanders geared up for the Passaic County Tournament in style by sweeping all three of its matches on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18 at Butler High School.

West Milford recorded wins over Vernon (66-15), Kinnelon (48-32) and Dover (46-33) to improve to 4-12.

Against Butler, West Milford trailed, 15-10, before receiving pins from Charlie King (144 pounds), Nicholas Carbone (150), Nick Triverio (157), Owen Menier (190) and Jeffrey Papienuk (215) to take control of the match.

The Highlanders will host and compete in the PCT beginning at 9 a.m. Jan. 25.

Girls wrestling

Jacqueline Sloan finished second at 132 pounds to pace the Highlanders at the Lady Patriots Tournament on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 19 at Freehold Township High School.

Sloan, a sophomore, won three matches by fall to reach the final, where she bowed to top-seeded Sophie Babineau of Manasquan.

Bowling

Jaden Foster had a high series of 525 and a high game of 203 to lead West Milford to a 7-0 victory over Dwight-Morrow on Friday afternoon, Jan. 17 at Bowler City in Hackensack.

Other contributors included Colton Hardison (463 high series), Kyle Frommelt (446 high series) and Ezekiel Pena (394 high series).

The Highlanders, now 3-5, will roll against Passaic Charter on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Holiday Bowl in Oakland.