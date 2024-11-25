Highlanders compile 7-0 record

The West Milford High School girls cross country team reached its goal during the fall season.

“We placed fifth as a team at the (New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association) NJSIAA (North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 meet) to qualify for the state Group 2 championships in Holmdel,’’ head coach Andrea Jones said. “It was a team goal for the season.’’

Amanda Harvey placed fifth individually with a time of 20:04, Ciara Clinton was seventh in 20:49 and Brenna Traverso was 10th in 20:54 at the Section 1, Group 2 meet.

The three juniors demonstrated strong leadership all season, Jones said.

“My team captains - Ciara Clinton, Amanda Harvey and Brenna Traverso - were leaders all season. They took first, second and third at the Passaic County Championships.’’

West Milford placed second in the team scoring behind a very good Lakeland team at the county championships held at Garret Mountain.

Jones was happy to see a number of runners improve as the season progressed.

“Lola Novak and Chloe Mirkovic made great improvements at the right time in the season to help us secure qualifying for the group championships,’’ she said.

In batch meet competition, the Highlanders were outstanding this year. “Our overall record was 7-0 and we were 5-0 in our conference,’’ Jones said.

The coaching staff is very enthusiastic about the future of the team.

“I have my entire team back because I didn’t have any seniors,’’ Jones said. “With everyone coming back, they now know what it takes to accomplish in order to be successful as a team and they are ready to continue that work.

“We had a very successful season and I can’t wait to see what next year brings.’’