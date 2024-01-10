Highlanders defeat Passaic Tech

In its lone game of the week, the West Milford High School ice hockey team improved to 8-2 with a 4-2 victory over Passaic Tech on Friday, Jan. 5 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne.

Sean Hughes totaled two goals and an assist, and Timmy Riche and Kyle Gregory each added a goal for the Highlanders, which also received two assists apiece from Aiden Lindgren and John Biegel.

Goalie Nick Lombardo shined in net with 34 saves.

West Milford is seeded first for the Passaic County Tournament and is scheduled to play in the semifinal round at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 at the Ice Vault Arena.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys basketball

Junior Ognjen Ljusic dropped in a game-high 21 points to lead a balanced attack of the West Milford team to a 47-37 decision over Hawthorne Christian there Saturday afternoon, Jan. 6.

The game was tied, 27-27, after three periods before West Milford closed with a 20-10 showing in the fourth quarter.

Connor Vogt (seven points), Dean Deaver (six points), Nash Appell (four points), John DelVecchio (four points), Cole Stillman (three points) and Tyler Liguori (two points) rounded out the scoring for the Highlanders.

West Milford (3-8) was scheduled to play at Wayne Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

Girls basketball

Avery Vacca (21 points), Sarah Benowitz (12 points) and Kailey Maskerines (10 points) all reached double figures in scoring to power the Highlanders to a 69-45 decision over Passaic Valley at home Thursday, Jan. 4.

West Milford raced to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and extended to a 43-24 lead at the half.

Sara Wardlaw and Adison Arciniega each added six points for the Highlanders.

West Milford (4-5), which bowed to Northern Highlands, 45-36, on the road Saturday, Jan. 6, was scheduled to play host to Wayne Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 before playing at Pompton Lakes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

Wrestling

West Milford split two matches at Ridgewood on Jan. 6, defeating Ridgewood, 60-24, and bowing to Westwood, 52-17.

Against Ridgewood, the Highlanders received pins from AJ DeFede (113 pounds), Justin Burke (120), Colin Menier (138), Benjamin Marchetto (144), Nicholas Carbone (157), Jake Pasek (165), Jeffrey Papienuk (190) and Ryan Tartarilla (215).

West Milford (7-5) is scheduled to wrestle at Wayne Valley at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Bowling

West Milford earned a 5-2 victory over St. Joseph (Montvale) on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Bowler City in Hackensack.

The Highlanders (3-3) were led by Roberto Sanchez (541 high series; 195 high game), Jaden Foster (430 series), Rebecca Sledge (407 series), Mike McCloskey (382 series) and Mia Harrison (99 series).

West Milford is scheduled to meet Paramus at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Holiday Bowl in Oakland.