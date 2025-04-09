Highlanders face tough opponents

The West Milford High School girls lacrosse team faces tough competition in its division this year, head coach Harry Shortway said.

“Every team in our division will be a challenge,” he said.

“We will be competitive. We are inexperienced at key positions. However, the young players are dedicated and extremely coachable.’’

The Highlanders won only one game, 15-8, against Lenape Valley, in the first four of the season.

They are scheduled to play at Wayne Valley at 2 p.m. Monday, April 14.

“(We want to) continue with our belief that character counts both on and off the field and be competitive within our division and county,’’ Shortway said in outlining goals for the season.

Key returning players include seniors Vivian Sirnik (midfield), Lily Kreutzer (attack) and Adison Arciniega (midfield); juniors Sarah Benowitz (attack), Addyson Seidner (attack) and Allie Rockey (goalie); and sophomores Emmeline Kreutzer (defender) and Madison Tenhoeve (attack).

Promising newcomers include seniors Lily Petronaci (defense) and Lindsey DeLorenzo (draws), junior Hailey Geller (midfield), and sophomores Ashlyn Carter (defense), Lyla Primavera (defense) and Skylar McFarlane (defense).

“Sirnik, Arciniega and Lily Kreutzer are captains who have lettered in all three previous seasons,’’ the coach said. “They understand our systems but more importantly our expectations as student athletes. They will lead by example and hold others accountable within their captain authority.”

Last year, the Highlanders has a 9-9 overall record and went 4-2 in games against opponents in the NJIGLL Independence Red Division.

As the 12th seed, the team lost to fifth-seed West Morris in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 tournament.

This season, the Highlanders also compete in Independence Red Division along with Holy Angels, Lakeland, Fair Lawn, Old Tappan, River Dell, Rutherford and Ramsey.