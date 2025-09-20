Highlanders fall to Passaic Valley, 31-21

West Milford High School posted its first loss of the season to Passaic Valley, 31-21, at home Friday, Sept. 19.

Chase Tyburczy scored on a 35-yard run for the Highlanders (3-1) in the first quarter.

Quarterback Aydin Deane made two touchdowns on seven-yard and two-yard runs in the second and third quarters, respectively.

Jeremiah Christman made two extra points on a pass from Deane, and Braden Amundson kicked one extra point.

Dante Benvenuti made three touchdowns for Passaic Valley (2-1). Justin Lewis and Nick Huliev each added one.

Benvenuti also kicked a 19-yard field goal and four extra points.

Deane completed nine of 19 pass attempts for a total of 89 yards and he rushed for 98 yards during the game.

Jeffrey Papienuk rushed for 108 yards and Tyburczy for 87.

West Milford will play at Mahwah at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson Township High School is still looking for its first win of the season after losing to Vernon, 55-20, at home Sept. 19.

No details were available for the game.

The Falcons will host Whippany Park at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26.