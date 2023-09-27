Highlanders lose to Lakeland, 28-7

West Milford lost to Lakeland, 28-7, there Friday, Sept. 22 as the Lancers debuted their new field.

The Highlanders’ record fell to 3-2. They are tied with Jefferson for second place in the American White division of the SFC.

Lakeland and Vernon are tied for first place in the division with 4-1 records.

Senior Nate Ford made a touchdown for West Milford on a pass from sophomore quarterback Aydin Deane in the second quarter.

Sophomore Braden Amundson kicked the point after touchdown.

The Lancers made two touchdowns in the first quarter and one each in the second and fourth quarters.

Deane completed 19 of 34 pass attempts for a total of 203 yards.

Ford caught nine passes for a total of 141 yards in the game.

The Highlanders will play Wayne Valley (1-4) at home at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.