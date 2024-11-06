Highlanders lose to River Dell

The West Milford High School girls volleyball team, seeded 10th, lost to seventh-seed River Dell in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The team has compiled an overall record of 8-13 and is 4-6 in the Independence Division of the Big North Conference.

Three of the main reasons for the Highlanders’ success this season are the senior team captains.

“Our three captains are individuals who have taken an interest in the team’s success and operational structure,’’ head coach Jason D’es Verney said.

“These ladies have been instrumental in coordinating and communicating summertime workouts as well as through this season’s logistics and events. They also have demonstrated their global interest in the volleyball program by supporting the boys program by being team managers.

Julia Sabyan, libero, has five kills, 191 digs, 16 assists and two aces this season while Ally Gruber, setter and opposite, has 26 kills, nine blocks, 90 digs, 81 assists and 13 aces. Sarah Rottenberg, a middle who had a season-ending injury, has 20 kills, one block, two digs, two assists and four aces this year.

The coach said the three captains are strong in their studies as well.

“The entire team has had to experience and handle an extreme level of change due to injury of key players throughout this season,’’ he said. “They have adapted to new roles and game-planning strategies to compensate for missing players as they worked to remain competitive in matches.

“The team’s athletes are their own best support system. They work toward overcoming challenges together and on the promotion of positive efforts and team cohesion. They organize events and activities on and off the court to foster their relationships, which helps their in game performance.’’

D’es Verney said the emergence of player personalities throughout the season and over continued years with the program has been amazing.

“Most players perform a particular role or function on team, i.e. setters, attack hitter, defensive specialists, etc. Thus, a lot of the additional contributions and results from other players comes from their areas of specialty.’’