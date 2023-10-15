Highlanders lose to Sparta, 41-20

West Milford fell to Sparta, 41-20, on Friday, Oct. 13, dropping its record to 3-5 with one game left in the regular season.

West Milford quarterback Aydin Deane passed for a total of 251 yards.

Nate Ford scored all three touchdowns for the Highlanders on passes from Deane, including one for 86 yards.

Braden Amundson kicked two points after touchdowns.

Sparta quarterback Shane Hoover completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for a total of 298 yards in the game. He threw five touchdown passes and also kicked four points after touchdowns.

Josh Brancy, who made three touchdowns, had a total of 177 receiving yards.

Lucas Brown and Nick Curry also scored for the Spartans.

West Milford will play at Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

Both teams are tied for fourth place in the American White division of the SFC.