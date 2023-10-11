Highlanders lose to Vernon, 41-14

The Highlanders were defeated by Vernon, 41-14, on Friday night, Oct. 6, dropping their record to 3-4 so far this season.

The team is in third place in the American White division of the SFC, behind Vernon (6-1) and Lakeland (5-2).

After the Vikings scored three times in the first quarter, Nate Ford made a touchdown on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Aydin Deane in the second quarter for West Milford.

Vernon added one touchdown in the second quarter and two more in the third.

Then in the fourth, Deane scored on a two-yard run.

Braden Amundson kicked both points after touchdowns.

Deane completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for a total of 155 yards in the game. He also rushed for 61 yards.

Ford caught six passes for a total of 81 yards.

West Milford will play at Sparta at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

The Spartans have won only one game all season.