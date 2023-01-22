Highlanders place 4th in county wrestling tournament

West Milford High School’s wrestling team took fourth place in the Passaic County tournament Saturday, Jan. 21 in its home gym.

Three team members - Ben Marchetto, Colin Menier and Spencer Ribitzki - won gold.

Ben, at 113 pounds, took the county title for the second year in a row. He defeated Anthony Nyhuis of Lakeland in the finals.

Colin, at 132 pounds, won the final round against Arben Silvestro of Manchester.

Spencer, at 285 pounds, beat Cooper Struble of Lakeland.

In the semifinals, Justin Burke, at 106 pounds, lost to Jack Bergmann of Lakeland and Jesse Araujo, at 120 pounds, fell to Adrian DeJesus of Depaul.

Ryan Eckhart, at 138 pounds, also lost in the semis to Kaden Matari of Passaic Valley, while Nicholas Carbone, at 150 pounds, fell to Joseph Geleta of Clifton.

Making it to the quarterfinals were Erik Reilly (126 pounds), Jake Pasek (144 pounds), Jack Novak (157 pounds) and Shane Cooper (215 pounds).

Clifton took first place overall, followed by Lakeland, Passaic County Tech, West Milford and Passaic Valley.