Highlanders remain united on field

Through both wins and losses-and the West Milford High School girls soccer program has earned some big victories this season-the Highlanders have remained resilient and united on the field.

Team captains Sara Wardlaw and Katie Ralicki, both seniors, led the way.

“Both have been key leaders for our program on- and off-the-field,’’ West Milford coach Nicole Gwinnett said. “Sara and Katie were chosen because of their work ethic, leadership and passion for the game. They consistently set the tone at practice, support their teammates and hold themselves to high standards.’’

Wardlaw has been one of the Highlanders’ top offensive players, leading the team in both goals and assist. She’s had several multi-goal games. Catherine Coyle anchored their midfield, contributing key assists and controlling the pace of play.

”Her field vision and composure have been critical to our success,” Gwinnett said.

Delaney Piechuch contributed 10 goals and five assists.

”The team has grown tremendously throughout the season.,” Gwinnett said.

The Highlanders have managed to balance athletic and academics.

“They all have maintained solid GPAs throughout the season and serve as great examples of student athletes who prioritize classroom success along with their athletic commitments,” Gwinnett said.

Both captains are positive role models for their teammates.

“They lead by example, always first to arrive and last to leave practice,’’ Gwinnett said. “Together, they create an environment where everyone feels motivated to improve.’’

Through Oct. 24, the Highlanders were ranked 13th in terms of power points in the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 Sectionals. The top 16 ranked teams in each sectional qualify for the postseason tournaments.

“This year’s team has shown incredible resilience and heart,” From close overtime battles to big wins, the players have continued to fight for each other every game. Their teamwork, growth and never give up attitude have defined our season.’’

NOTES: The individual statistics mentioned above were from games played through Oct. 22.