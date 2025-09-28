Highlanders roll over Mahwah, 24-7

West Milford High School defeated Mahwah, 24-7, there Saturday, Sept. 27.

Quarterback Aydin Deane made a touchdown on a one-yard run in the second quarter. He scored again on a nine-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Braden Amundson then kicked a 34-yard field goal, and Jeffrey Papienuk made a touchdown on a four-yard run.

Amundson also kicked three extra points.

Papienuk rushed for a total of 127 yards in the game and Deane for 114.

No statistics for Mahwah (2-3) were available.

The Highlanders (4-1) will play at Lakeland at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3.

Jefferson wins

Jefferson Township High School posted its first victory of the season against Whippany Park, 48-26, at home Friday, Sept. 26.

Jason Post made four touchdowns for the Falcons (1-4). Steven Cruz, Braedan Cummings and Christopher Connolly each added one.

Jack Reed kicked six extra points.

Jefferson quarterback Eric Hokenberg completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for a total of 303 yards. Post had 153 yards receiving.

Connolly rushed for 98 yards and Cummings for 90.

The Falcons will play at Newton on Oct. 3.