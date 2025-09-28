x
Highlanders roll over Mahwah, 24-7

West Milford /
| 28 Sep 2025 | 09:55
    JF1 Jefferson ball carrier Braedan Cummings on the run in the game against Whippany Park at home Friday, Sept. 26. Jefferson won, 48-26, and Cummings made one touchdown. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    JF2 Jefferson wideout Jason Post made four touchdowns in the Falcons’ first victory of the season.
    JF3 Whippany Park ball carrier Nick Casale runs through an opening in the Jefferson defense in the first half. He made it to the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point kick tied the score, 14-14, in the second quarter.
    In the first half, Jefferson wideout Jason Post (4) is unable to haul in the ball as it bounces between him and Whippany Park defensive back Oleksandr Kulyk. The ball eventually falls to the ground for no gain.
    Jefferson quarterback Eric Hokenberg passed for 303 yards.
    The Jefferson Township High School cheerleaders hold a breakaway banner before the football team makes its entrance.
West Milford High School defeated Mahwah, 24-7, there Saturday, Sept. 27.

Quarterback Aydin Deane made a touchdown on a one-yard run in the second quarter. He scored again on a nine-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Braden Amundson then kicked a 34-yard field goal, and Jeffrey Papienuk made a touchdown on a four-yard run.

Amundson also kicked three extra points.

Papienuk rushed for a total of 127 yards in the game and Deane for 114.

No statistics for Mahwah (2-3) were available.

The Highlanders (4-1) will play at Lakeland at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3.

Jefferson wins

Jefferson Township High School posted its first victory of the season against Whippany Park, 48-26, at home Friday, Sept. 26.

Jason Post made four touchdowns for the Falcons (1-4). Steven Cruz, Braedan Cummings and Christopher Connolly each added one.

Jack Reed kicked six extra points.

Jefferson quarterback Eric Hokenberg completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for a total of 303 yards. Post had 153 yards receiving.

Connolly rushed for 98 yards and Cummings for 90.

The Falcons will play at Newton on Oct. 3.