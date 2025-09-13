Highlanders smash Dover, 51-13

West Milford High School slammed Dover, 51-13, there Thursday, Sept. 11.

Jeffrey Papienuk made four touchdowns, Mason Laneve made two and Aydin Deane added another for the Highlanders (3-0).

Braden Amundson kicked a 34-yard field goal and six extra points.

Papienuk scored on 10-yard and 18-yard runs in the first quarter and on a 24-yard run in the second quarter.

Laneve made a touchdown on a 16-yard pass from Deane, the quarterback, in the second quarter before Deane scored on a 19-yard run in the same period.

Laneve caught a 33-yard pass from Deane for his second touchdown of the night in the third quarter, and Papienuk scored on a one-yard run, also in the third quarter.

Deane completed eight of 10 pass attempts for a total of 122 yards. He also rushed for 76 yards.

Papienuk rushed for a total of 71 yards, and Laneve had 74 yards receiving.

No statistics for Dover (0-3) were available.

West Milford plays Passaic Valley at home at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson Township High School lost to Lakeland, 27-20, there Friday, Sept. 12.

Christopher Connolly scored for the Falcons (0-3) on a 90-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.

Jason Post made two touchdowns - on 70-yard and six-yard passes from Eric Hokenberg - in the fourth quarter.

Steven Cruz made two extra points on a pass from Hokenberg.

Quarterback Hunter Struble made two touchdowns for Lakeland (2-1), and Joey Hans and Chace Severs made one each.

Roland Theriault kicked three extra points.

Struble completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for a total of 188 yards. He also rushed for 101 yards.

Jefferson will host Vernon (2-1) at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19.