Highlanders to play in sectional tournament

The West Milford High School football tournament has been seeded eighth in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Tournament.

The Highlanders will play first-seed Pascack Valley there Friday, Nov. 1.

Vernon shut out West Milford, 21-0, at home Friday, Oct. 25.

Gavin Bruno, Dean Grundy and Josh Jean each made a touchdown for the Vikings (4-5). Jean also scored two extra points on a pass from Aden Karwoski.

Highlanders quarterback Aydin Deane completed six of 16 pass attempts for a total of 68 yards.

The Highlanders finished the season with a 5-4 overall record. The team placed second in the SFC Patriot Red division behind Sparta with a 3-1 record against division opponents.

Jefferson loses

Sparta won its seventh game in a row, beating Jefferson, 56-14, at home Oct. 25.

The Spartans claimed the title in the Patriot Red division. The team’s only loss was the season-opener against Montville on Aug. 29.

Christian Brevig made four touchdowns and Lucas Brown, Luke Doster, Jameson Lewis and Anthony Settembre each added another for Sparta. Brody Tanyeri kicked eight extra points.

Jason Post made a touchdown on a 94-yard run after an interception for Jefferson (2-7) in the first quarter. Christopher Connolly made another on a 80-yard pass from quarterback Dalton Talmadge in the fourth quarter. Jack Reed kicked two extra points.

Sparta quarterback Shane Hoover completed nine of 11 pass attempts for a total of 294 yards.

Brevig caught four passes for a total of 140 yards and rushed for another 60 yards.

Talmadge completed five of nine pass attempts for a total of 113 yards.