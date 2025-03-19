Highlanders win division

The 2024-25 season was the final one in the admirable career of Ray LaCroix, head coach of the West Milford High School girls basketball team, and it’s safe to say he retired in fine fashion.

The Highlanders finished with an overall record of 20-6, the most wins in Lacroix’s career, and they were the unbeaten champions (10-0) in the Big North Conference’s challenging Independence Division.

Seniors contributed mightily to the team’s success.

“Senior co-captain Laurel Space led the team in scoring at 11.2 points per game and was second on the team in rebounds (228), second in assists (88), first in steals (69) and first in blocks (43),’’ LaCroix said. “Laurel was named First Team All-Conference and First Team All-County. She graduates in the top 10 in the history of the program in career assists, top five in rebounds and sixth all-time in career blocks. She was the best player in the league this season.

“Senior co-captain Adison Arciniega was third on the team in scoring at 8.2 points per game and was first on the team in assists (89) and free throw percentage and was second on the team in steals (45). Adison was named First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-County. She graduates in the top 12 in the history of the program in career steals, assists and 3-pointers. She was the best point guard in the league this season.

“Senior co-captain Ally Gruber was fourth on the team in 3-pointers and is the best teammate I’ve ever coached. She was Honorable Mention All-Conference.

“Senior co-captain Vivian Sirnik is one of our best athletes and a top defender and had the best offensive season of her career. Vivian was named Second Team All-Conference.

“Senior Amanda O’Brien was fourth on our team in scoring at seven points per game, was our leading rebounder this season (236) and was second on the team in blocks (42). Amanda was named First Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-County.’’

Juniors also were positive factors on the court.

“Junior Sarah Benowitz was second on the team in scoring at nine points per game and led the team in 3-pointers (56),’’ LaCroix said. “Her 56 3-pointers were the second-most in the county this year and the third-most ever in the history of the program for one season. Sarah was named First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-County.

“Junior Sara Wardlaw was fifth on our team in scoring and fourth in rebounding and second in steals. She was our best on-the-ball defender and led the team in taking charges this season. Sara was named Second Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-County.

“Junior Ava Scrimenti was one of our top defenders and rebounders and led the team in 3-point shooting percentage. She was named Honorable Mention All-Conference.

“Juniors Amanda Harvey, Alyssa Kral and Katie Ralicki and freshman Delaney Piecuch rounded out our varsity squad and provided incredible depth and talent every day at practice and in key moments during many games this season.’’

The Highlanders reached the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament, where they lost to Glen Rock, the eventual sectional champion, 51-33.

West Milford topped High Point and Leonia in earlier rounds of the tournament.

The future looks bright indeed for the team, LaCroix said.

“The program is graduating an outstanding senior class, but we have a number of talented young ladies returning for next season, starting with the girls mentioned above.

“The JV squad was 15-3 this year and the top three scorers on JV were all freshmen (Sarah Foley, Delaney Piecuch and Addison Tyburczy). Junior Caroline Bruce and sophomore Aleksandra Ljusic will have to step up next year too.’’