Highlanders win opener, 21-3

The West Milford High School football team won its season opener against Paramus, 21-3, there Friday, Aug. 30.

Jake Kelshaw made two touchdowns on passes from quarterback Aydin Deane.

Deane also scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter.

Braden Amundson kicked three extra points.

Deane completed nine of 17 pass attempts for a total of 153 yards.

Jeffrey Papienuk rushed for a total of 114 yards.

Kelshaw caught five passes for a total of 122 yards.

No statistics were available for Paramus.

West Milford will play at Jefferson at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Jefferson falls, 39-6

Jefferson was defeated by Verona, 39-6, in the Mountaineer Classic, its season opener, on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The game was played in Verona.

Dalton Talmadge posted the only points for Jefferson, making a touchdown on a pass from Connor Consiglio in the fourth quarter.

Jayden Nigro made three touchdowns for Verona. Bodie Maisano scored two touchdowns and Jesse Wagner made one.

Logan Knoetig kicked three extra points in five attempts.