Ice hockey team beats Lakeland, 7-6

Joe Barroquerio converted a feed from Kyle Gregory with 3.7 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the West Milford/Pequannock/Pompton Lakes tri-op ice hockey team to a wild 7-6 season-opening victory over Lakeland on Friday night, Dec. 6 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne.

West Milford trailed, 6-5, before Gregory scored a power-play goal off a pass from Barroquerio with 7:23 left in the third period.

Gregory finished with two goals and three assists and Barroquerio added two goals and two assists. Timmy Riche had two goals and an assist, with Max Diee also adding a goal.

Matt Montena made 32 saves to anchor the West Milford defense.

The Highlanders are coming off a 15-8-1 season that included a trip to the Passaic County Tournament final and the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Public Co-Op tournament.

On Sunday night, Dec. 8, West Milford suffered a 7-5 loss to Ramsey at the Ice Vault Arena.

West Milford (1-1) is slated to meet Ridgewood at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at the Ice Vault before playing Ramsey at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, also at the Ice Vault.

Here’s a look at other West Milford sports teams:

Girls basketball

The Highlanders went 14-11 a year ago led by returning seniors Laurel Space (8.3 points per game) and Adison Arciniega (6.2 ppg) and junior Sarah Benowitz (8.6 ppg, 50 3-pointers).

West Milford will open its season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Indian Hills before playing its home-opener against Westwood at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Boys basketball

West Milford is slated to begin play this winter at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 against Indian Hills at home before it plays at Westwood at 1 p.m. Dec. 21.

Last season, the Highlanders (11-15) were led by returning seniors Dean Deaver (11.2 ppg), Ognjen Ljusic (13.4 ppg) and Tyler Liguori (7.1 ppg).

Wrestling

The Highlanders are scheduled to compete in the Dover Holiday Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 along with Johnson, Columbia, Dover, Lenape Valley, North Warren, Roxbury, Summit/Chatham, Union, Wayne Hills and West Orange.

West Milford then will host a quad meet against River Dell, Kittatinny and Bound Brook at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

A year ago, West Milford forged a 16-8 record led by returning juniors Justin Burke (20-9 at 126 pounds) and Jeffrey Papienuk (19-13 at 175).

Swimming

The West Milford boys and girls squads were set to swim against Ramsey at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Passaic Tech before taking on Passaic at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 also at Passaic Tech.

Winter track

The Highlanders were to race against Lakeland and Passaic Valley beginning at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Passaic Valley in Little Falls.