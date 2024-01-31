Ice hockey team defeats Wayne team

Kyle Gregory struck for a career-high four goals to propel the West Milford-Pequannock ice hockey team to a 6-2 victory over Wayne Hills-Wayne Valley on Sunday night, Jan. 28 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne.

Timmy Riche added a goal and an assist and Joe Barroquerio also scored for the Highlanders, who received two assists from Sean Hughes and 22 saves from Nick Lombardo.

Gregory, a junior forward, now has 12 goals and 21 assists this season.

Aiden Lindgren leads the team in scoring with 16 goals and 19 assists.

West Milford, with a 13-4-1 record, is scheduled to play Madison on Senior Night at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 at the Ice Vault Arena.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared recently:

Girls basketball

Avery Vacca scored a team-high 14 points and Adison Arciniega added 12 points as West Milford rallied for a 51-50 victory over Wayne Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at home.

West Milford trailed, 37-34, after three quarters before outscoring Wayne Hills, 17-13, in the final period. Wayne Hills (9-7) was led by Siena Shuster, who had 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Other scorers for the Highlanders were Sarah Benowitz (eight points), Aubrey Fitz (six points), Laurel Space (five points), Sara Wardlaw (two points), Kailey Maskerines (two points) and Vivian Simik (two points).

West Milford (9-7) earned the fourth seed for the upcoming Passaic County Tournament and received a bye into the quarterfinal round Saturday, Feb. 10.

Boys basketball

West Milford, seeded 13th, suffered a 58-45 loss to 12th-seeded Hawthorne in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament there Saturday afternoon, Jan. 27.

The Highlanders were paced by Ognjen Ljusic (13 points) and Dean Deaver (12 points).

West Milford (7-11) was scheduled to play host to Lakeland at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1.

Wrestling

West Milford won two of its three matches on Jan. 27 in a quad meet at home.

The Highlanders defeated North Warren (54-30) and DePaul (42-34) and bowed to Clifton (48-24).

Colin Menier (132 pounds) and Benjamin Marchetto (144) each recorded three pins on the day, with Daxton Keller (138) winning twice by fall.

Spencer Ribitzki, at 285 pounds, also had three wins on the day, two by fall and a ultimate tie-breaker victory over Isaac Cazimoski, 6-2.

West Milford (12-7) is slated to wrestle Butler at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 at home.

Swimming

The Lakeland/West Milford co-op swim teams competed in the Passaic County Tournament on Jan. 20 at Passaic Tech in Wayne.

The girls team finished in fourth place with 181 points. The boys also placed fourth with 143 points.

Top performers for the girls included junior Emily Kebrdle (second in 500 freestyle in 5:38.58; fourth in 200 free in 2:06.13), freshman Amanda Magee (sixth in 50 free in 28.97), freshman Emily Orsato (third in 500 free in 5:53.86) and senior Christiana Ranft (fourth in 100 breaststroke in 1:19.87).

The Lakeland/West Milford girls also finished third in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 200 freestyle relay.

The boys were led by freshman Nathan Schouten, who was second in the 100 freestyle in 50.56 and second in the 100 backstroke in 53.99.

The Lakeland/West Milford boys placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay and fifth in the 200 medley relay.