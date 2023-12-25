Ice hockey team loses to Lakeland

The West Milford High School ice hockey team suffered its first loss of the season when it bowed in overtime to Lakeland, 5-4, on Friday night, Dec. 22 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne.

Aiden Lindgren had two goals for the Highlanders and John Biegel and Joe Barroquerio each added a score while Kyle Gregory tallied two assists.

Lakeland led, 3-1, before Lindgren and Barroquerio each scored third-period goals assisted by Gregory.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Highlanders rallied from a one-goal deficit after two periods, exploding for six third-period goals to earn a 7-2 victory over Wayne Hills at the Ice Vault.

Lindgren had three goals and two assists, Gregory totaled two goals and three assists, Sean Hughes added a goal and an assist, Barroquerio also scored, and John Biegel assisted three times to fuel the win.

Lindgren, a senior, leads the team in scoring with nine goals and nine assists, with Gregory (four goals, 11 assists) and Hughes (four goals, seven assists) following behind.

The Highlanders are slated to play St. Peter’s Prep at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 at the Ice Vault.

Here’s how other West Milford sports teams fared last week:

Girls basketball

The Highlanders came up just short in falling to DePaul, 32-30, on Thursday, Dec. 21 in Wayne.

The game was tied, 25-25, before DePaul closed with a 7-5 fourth-quarter showing.

Laurel Space led West Milford with a team-high 13 points, with teammate Sarah Benowitz adding 10 points.

West Milford (2-2) is participating in the Blue/Gold Holiday Tournament at Pequannock on Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 28.

Boys basketball

In West Milford’s lone victory this season, Connor Vogt had 20 points and Ognjen Ljusic added 16 to key a 72-53 decision at Waldwick on Monday, Dec. 18.

The Highlanders (1-5) are scheduled to play in the Pequannock Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27-28 before playing host to Wayne Hills at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Wrestling

West Milford hosted its Holiday Duals on Dec. 22 and went 2-1 in its three matches.

The Highlanders defeated Ramapo, 42-36, and Bound Brook, 54-23, and lost to Kittatinny, 60-20.

Against Ramapo, the match was tied, 36-36, with one bout remaining. Tyler Martinez earned a pin fall victory in 4:10 over Daniel Turano at 106 pounds to give West Milford the team win.

Against Bound Brook, West Milford received pins from Martinez (106 pounds), AJ DeFede (113), Justin Burke (120), Colin Menier (138), Jake Pasek (157), Ryan Tartarilla (215) and Spencer Ribitzki (285).

West Milford next will be in action Saturday, Dec. 30, when it takes part in the Ball Drop Brawl quad with matches against Montgomery, Princeton and Hillsborough in Hillsborough.

Bowling

Mike McCloskey rolled a high series of 730, including a high game of 259, to lead the Highlanders to a 4-3 victory over Fair Lawn on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Holiday Bowl in Oakland.

Other catalysts for the win included Roberto Sanchez (608 series, 233 high game), Jaden Foster (404 series, 156 game) and Rebecca Sledge (391 series, 140 game).

West Milford (2-2) is scheduled to meet St. Joseph of Montvale at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Bowler City in Hackensack.

Swimming

The West Milford boys and girls swim teams will have their next meets at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 against Clifton at Passaic County Tech in Wayne.