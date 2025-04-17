Juniors lead volleyball team

The West Milford High School boys volleyball team is still searching for its first win this season.

The Highlanders (0-5) are scheduled to play at Wayne Hills at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 22 before facing Wayne Valley at home at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, April 24.

“Each season presents a new opportunity for team development and the formation of the team’s personality,’’ head coach Jason D’es Verney said.

“We are looking to continue to build upon the unique skill sets of this season’s players and formulate our team’s game strategies around those strengths.’’

Helping to lead the way are a trio of captains: juniors Andrew Nowicki (opposite hitter), Anthony Pham (outside hitter) and Kevin Docwra (Libero).

“Since we graduated seven seniors last year, we will be looking for our juniors to take the leadership role,’’ the coach said. “This is a great opportunity for them to play against high-level competition at the varsity level and continue to develop as players and to help them solidify the team going into next year.“

Senior Ognjen Ljusic (middle blocker) is a promising newcomer to the varsity lineup, D’es Verney said.

Last year, the team compiled an overall record of 11-8 and went 5-4 in the tough Big North Conference Independence Division.

They reached the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament and the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 Tournament.

This season, the Highlanders compete in the Independence Division along with Wayne Valley, Cliffside Park, Lakeland, Fair Lawn, Indian Hills and Wayne Hills.

“We view ourselves as competitors,’’ D’es Verney said. “Anything can happen in the season, and our approach (is) to take one game at a time. We will let the results and record tell our story.

“Our focus is not to project wins or losses. We instead focus on our game and our ability to compete in each and every match. This is why we play the games: to see the results.’’