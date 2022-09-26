Kroeger leading Rutgers’ women’s soccer team

Sam Kroeger, a graduate of West Milford High School is a junior midfielder and forward for the Rutgers University (New Brunswick campus) women’s soccer team this season. Through Sept. 24, Kroeger started in all 10 games and was tied for the team lead with six goals and tallied two assists as well.

After 10 matches, the Scarlet Knights were 9-1 with a mark of 6-0 on their home field and one win in the Big 10 Conference. On Oct. 9, the Scarlet Knights are scheduled to face Indiana University in a Big 10 Conference matchup. Kroeger is listed as a Sports Management major.

Raymond Gorny (West Milford High School) is a junior linebacker for the Kean University (Union) football program this season. Through three games, Gorny had 20 tackles (six solo) for Kean.

After three contests, the Cougars had an overall record of 1-2 with a triumph over Catholic University on September 17. On Oct. 1, the Cougars are scheduled to welcome William Paterson University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference.

Mackenzie Dates (West Milford High School) is a sophomore for the Ramapo College (Mahwah) women’s tennis program this season. The Road Runners are scheduled to compete against Baruch College on October 10. Dates is listed as a Medical Imaging Science major.

Kevin Bramley (West Milford High School) is a sophomore on the roster of the Ramapo College men’s cross country team this fall. Ramapo placed fifth in the team scoring at the Ron Stonitsch Invitational held at Vassar Farm in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on September 10. On Oct. 8, the Road Runners are slated to participate in the DeSales University Invitational in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. Bramley is listed as a Crime and Justice Studies major.

Andrew Dittemer (West Milford High School) is on the roster as a freshman goal keeper for the Georgian Court University (Lakewood) men’s soccer team this year. After eight games, the Lions had two wins, including a victory on their home field and a win in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC). On Oct. 1, they are scheduled to host Post University in a CACC contest.