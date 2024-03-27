Lacrosse teams aim to be contenders

Lead by veteran coaches who know what it takes to emerge victorious in big games, the West Milford High School lacrosse teams are ready to take the field this spring.

The boys team is scheduled to begin the regular season with a home game against Pascack Valley at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2.

The goal this year is to finish games, head coach Gary Stoll said. “Last year, we were in almost every game but ended up coming up a little short. This year, we’d like to win those games.’’

Among the key returning players are seniors Nick Lombardo (attack), Logan Acanfrio (attack), Nash Appell (midfield), Brett Provenzano (midfield), Spencer Ribitzki (defense), John Biegel (defense) and Matt Watt (defense); juniors Vincent D’Andrea (attack) and Jake Kelshaw (midfield); and sophomore Tyler Acanfrio (goalie).

Promising newcomers include sophomores Evan Melucci (attack), Stephen Dellagicoma, Pat Foley (defense), Max Gorny (midfield) and Jacob Price (midfield); and freshmen Cole Riley (midfield) and Ryan Czeczuga (midfield).

“As always, our seniors will have a huge role when it comes to leadership,” Stoll said, adding that he is looking for the team captains Nash Appell and John Biegel to lead on and off the field.

Last year, the Highlanders’ overall record was 6-15. The team was the No. 14 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 Tournament and lost to No. 3 seed and eventual sectional runner-up West Essex in the first round.

This season, West Milford competes in the NJILL Curcio Division along with Westwood, Wayne Hills, Demarest, Lakeland, Old Tappan and Paramus.

“(We are a) contender. There are some very tough teams, but I feel can compete with all of them,’’ Stoll said.

New division

The girls team will open the regular season with a home contest against Vernon at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 1.

“(We want to be) competitive within our new division and the Passaic County Tournament and qualify for (NJSIAA) States,’’ head coach Harry Shortway said.

“(We want to) build upon the continued success of our program. We encourage voluntarism and academic excellence.’’

Key returning players include seniors Ashley Czecuga (defense), Kailey Maskerines (midfield), Skyler Ribitzki (attack), Olivia Brijbag (defense) and Paige Fava (midfield); juniors Amanda O’Brien (goalie), Vivian Sirnik (midfield), Lily Kreutzer (attack) and Adison Arciniega (attack); and sophomore Sarah Benowitz (attack).

Promising newcomers include junior Enya Barrett (defense) and sophomores Addyson Seidner (defense) and Allie Rockey (goalie).

“Captains Maskerines, Fava and Czeczuga will encourage their teammates on and off the field to do their very best,’’ Shortway said. “All three install a sense of positive discipline supported by their lacrosse peers.’’

The Highlanders had an overall record of 14-4 last year and they were 6-0 as champions of the NJIGLL American South Division.

They lost in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 Tournament to West Morris.

This spring, the team will compete in the NJIGLL Independence Red Division along with Lakeland, Indian Hills, Ramsey, Old Tappan, River Dell and Wayne Valley.

“We moved up a division this season and will face greater competition,’’ the coach said. “However, our goal is to be a contender. All of the teams in the division will present unique challenges to overcome.’’