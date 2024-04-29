Little pitches no-hitter in PCT

Amber Little pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks; Amelia Pilatowski went 4-for-4 with a double, six RBI and three runs; Gia Bonsignore was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI; and Krista Keller hit a solo home run and scored three times to power the sixth-seeded West Milford High School softball team to an 18-0 four-inning decision over 11th-seeded Paterson Charter in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament on Friday, April 26 at home.

The Highlanders are scheduled to play at third-seeded Lakeland in the quarterfinal round Thursday, May 2.

Mia Biancamano went 4-for-4 with an RBI, three runs and two stolen bases; Allison Stein was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs; and Little singled twice with a run to fuel the 18-hit attack for West Milford (8-6).

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Baseball

West Milford defeated 12th-seeded Clifton, 9-1, in 11 innings in a preliminary-round game there Thursday, April 25.

The game was scoreless through the first 10 innings before the Highlanders exploded for nine runs.

Chris Timmins, Jonas Paulino (double), Christian Martinez and Sean Conklin (double) each drove in two runs, with Thomas Trapasso adding an RBI.

Timmins allowed just four hits, a walk and no runs while striking out six in the first 10 innings before yielding to Colby Scott.

West Milford (3-12) then bowed to fifth-seeded Passaic Valley, 9-3, in a first-round game Saturday afternoon, April 27 in Little Falls.

Boys lacrosse

Vincent D’Andrea (three goals, four ground balls), Max Gorny (one goal, three assists, two ground balls), Logan Acanfrio (one goal, one assist, four ground balls), Brett Provenzano (one goal, four ground balls) and Jake Kelshaw (3-of-7 faceoffs won) paced the Highlanders, who bowed to Lakeland, 7-6, in double overtime there April 23.

West Milford (4-5) is set to play at Westwood at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2 before returning home to play host to Montville at 4:30 p.m. May 3.

Girls lacrosse

The Highlanders received five goals and an assist from Paige Fava and three goals and two assists from Kailey Maskerines to down Ramsey, 13-5, at home April 27.

Adison Arciniega (three goals, three ground balls), Vivian Sirnik (two goals, five ground balls, four draw controls, two forced turnovers) and Allie Rockey (six saves) also aided the victory.

Boys volleyball

The Highlanders evened their record at 4-4 this spring with a straight set victory over Don Bosco Prep on April 26 in Ramsey.

The 25-11, 25-12 decision was led by Jayden Huber (23 assists, six digs, one block, one kill, one ace), Aiden Rosenberg (seven digs, three kills, one block), Andre Christ (nine kills, five blocks, four digs, one assist, one ace), Kyle Arciniega (eight kills, one kill, one ace), Michael Paulison (three digs, two assists, one kill, one block, two aces), Kevin Docwra (five digs) and Willie Stillman (one dig, one assist, one ace).

West Milford will play at Bergen Tech at 4:15 p.m. Friday, May 3.