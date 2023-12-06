Lots of experience on basketball team

Ray LaCroix, head coach of the West Milford High School girls basketball team, is optimistic about its prospects for the 2023-24 season.

The Highlanders are set to host Clifton on Saturday, Dec. 16.

“This is the most experienced team I’ve had in a while here at West Milford,’’ he said. “We graduated one senior last year, and I return 10 girls who all played valuable minutes last year on the varsity level.”

The returning players:

• Senior guard Avery Vacca, who was First Team All Conference and Second Team All County last season.

“She was our leading scorer last year and one of the top players in the county and conference this season,” LaCroix said.

• Senior guard Kailey Maskerines, who was Honorable Mention All Conference and Honorable Mention All County last season.

“She was our fifth-leading scorer last year and a top defender.”

• “Senior forward Aubrey Fritz was our leading shot blocker last season.”

• Junior guard/forward Laurel Space, who was Second Team All Conference and Second Team All County last season.

“She was our second-leading scorer last season and a top all-around player for us, one of the top players in the area.”

• Junior guard Adison Arciniega, who was Second Team All Conference and Honorable Mention All County last season.

“She was our third-leading scorer last season and our top returning three-point shooter.”

• “Junior guard Vivian Sirnik may be our best defender and arguably our best athlete on the team.”

• “Junior guard Ally Gruber is a scrappy player for us and one of our best shooters.”

• “Junior forward Amanda O’Brien is our best returning rebounder and a solid interior defender.”

• “Sophomore guard Sarah Benowitz was our fourth-leading scorer last season and our second-leading three-point shooter.”

• “Sophomore guard Sara Wardlaw plays a valuable role at the point guard position. She’s one of our best athletes and defenders and easily one of our toughest kids.’’

Promising newcomers include junior forward Gwen Van Wyck and sophomores Katie Ralicki, a guard, and Ava Scrimenti and Alexa Fritz, both forwards.

“Like my returning players, all of these girls are multi-sport athletes and add to the overall athleticism within our program,’’ the coach said.

West Milford’s record last year was 11-14, and the team advanced to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament, where they were defeated by Ramsey.

“We have a very tough schedule this season, but one I know we will be ready for,’’ LaCroix said. “I know we can compete for a league title, and our other goals will be to advance further than we did last season in the Counties and the States.

“We are looking to reach the state tournament for the 12th consecutive season.’’

The Highlanders compete in the Big North Conference Independence Division.

“Besides us, I would say the favorite in our division this season is Wayne Hills,’’ LaCroix said. “They are the defending champs. Wayne Valley, Fair Lawn, Lakeland and Passaic Valley will all be challenging though too.’’