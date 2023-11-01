Menier 3rd, Clinton 4th in sectional championships

Colin Menier placed third and Ciara Clinton finished fourth to lead the West Milford High School boys and girls cross country teams at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 sectional championships Saturday afternoon, Oct. 28 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Menier finished with a time of 17:18 as the Highlanders placed fourth in the team race of 17 schools.

Other finishers included Michael McCloskey (16th in 18:20), Evan Lynch (33rd in 19:24), Massimo Balestrieri (34th in 19:27), Tyler Meier (49th in 20:06), Cameron Piecuch (67th in 21:04) and Brody Scully (69th in 21:08).

The West Milford girls placed fifth of 15 schools.

Following Clinton were Brenna Traverso (12th in 21:38), Lauren Frey (20th in 22:38), Madison Freidman (40th in 24:32), Abigail Madara (49th in 25:22) and Annabeth Jones (69th in 26:46).

The overall group cross country championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 at Holmdel Park.

Here’s how other West Milford sports teams fared last week:

Field hockey

Hayley Allwood, Lily Kreutzer and Aubrey Fritz each scored to pace seventh-seeded West Milford to a 3-1 victory over 10th-seeded Lakeland in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Group 2 tournament at home Oct. 28.

West Milford (16-2-2) was scheduled to play at second-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven in a sectional quarterfinal Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The Highlanders, winners of nine of their past 10 games, have been led this season by Addyson Seidner (23 goals, 10 assists), Avery Vacca (10 goals, 27 assists), Allwood (20 goals, seven assists), Kreutzer (12 goals, seven assists) and Ang Colucci (nine goals, 11 assists).

Girls soccer

The Highlanders closed out the 2023 campaign with a 4-0 setback to Wayne Valley on Monday, Oct. 23 in Wayne.

Madison Trout shined in goal with 14 saves.

West Milford (5-12) was led offensively this season by Sara Wardlaw (10 goals, four assists) and Lindsay Wittner (eight goals, four assists).

Girls volleyball

The 12th-seeded Highlanders bowed to fifth-seeded Pascack Hills, 25-13, 25-13, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament Friday afternoon, Oct. 27 in Montville.

West Milford (11-10) was steered by Emma Garcia (10 digs), Sarah Rottenberg (two blocks), Ally Gruber (seven assists, four digs, one kill), Julia Sabyan (four digs), Hailey Gruenler (one dig), Lindsey DeLoerenzo (one block) and Skyler Ribitzki (eight digs, five kills, one asist and one ace).