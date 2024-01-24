Menier wins second county title

Undefeated senior Colin Menier not only captured his second straight Passaic County Tournament championship at home Saturday afternoon, Jan. 20 but also brought home the Outstanding Wrestler award.

Menier, the second seed, earned his second consecutive 132-pound PCT title when he earned a pin fall in 4:39 over top-seeded Sowzrawca Tsay of Wayne Hills in the final round.

Menier, who improved to 19-0, earned a fall over Alfonso Bravo of Passaic Tech in 3:08 in the quarterfinal round before scoring an 11-2 major decision over Cole Perry of Wayne Valley in 3:08 in the semifinals.

Spencer Ribitzki also took home PCT gold when he pinned Cooper Struble of Lakeland in the 285-pound final in 3:21. Ribitzki (18-0) also won the 285-pound crown last season.

West Milford placed seventh of 13 competing schools with 108.5 points. Lakeland and Passaic Valley tied for the title as each totaled 130.5 points.

The only other place-winner for the Highlanders was Benjamin Marchetto, who finished third at 144 pounds.

Here’s how other West Milford sports teams fared last week:

Boys basketball

Dean Deaver had a team-high 16 points, Ognjen Ljusic added 11 points and Connor Vogt also reached double-digits with a 10-point effort to lift West Milford to a 53-52 victory over Newton there Jan. 20.

The win was the fourth in the past six games for the Highlanders, who improved to 6-10 this season.

West Milford is scheduled to play host to Passaic Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Girls basketball

The Highlanders had their season-high three-game winning streak snapped in a 44-37 loss at Paterson Kennedy on Jan. 20 in Paterson.

Avery Vacca led the way for West Milford with a game-high 16 points.

The team started the week with a 51-20 decision over Passaic Tech on Jan. 18. Sarah Benowitz led the way with a game-high 16 points.

The Highlanders (7-6) are slated to play at Waldwick at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

Bowling

Mike McCloskey had a high series of 661, including a high game of 247, to pace West Milford to a 7-0 victory over Paramus on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Holiday Bowl in Oakland.

Other members of the winning team included Jaden Foster (513 series, 206 game), Roberto Sanchez (500 series, 186 game) and Rebecca Sledge (370 series, 137 game).

West Milford (5-4) is scheduled to roll against Wayne Hills at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at Holiday Bowl.