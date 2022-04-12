Parade, pitches, pictures and a food truck in the parking lot will all be part of WM Little League opening day

West Milford Little League baseball will have their opening day parade and ceremonies on April 23, starting at 9:30 a.m. West Milford Little League President Matt LaNeve announced. The event will take place behind Hillcrest School at the baseball field. Starting at 9:30 a.m, the teams (307 kids) will parade around the front of the building to the back where the field is and be announced entering the field. They will follow the high school bagpipers on their way to the field.

Once they are all on the field, sponsors throw out some first pitch game balls to players. Raffle tickets will be pulled, and the first game of the day will start at 11:00 a.m.

During the entire event, the Helms food truck, Fork This, will be in the parking lot serving breakfast and then lunch. All teams will go back and forth from the field for their games of the day or pictures.

