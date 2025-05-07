Park wins state championship

West Milford High School sophomore Madeline Park took first place in her division at the USA Gymnastics New Jersey State Championships on Friday, May 2 in Bridgeton.

Park, who was representing World Gymnastics Academy of Ringwood, won the All-Around XCEL Platinum competition in the age 15+ Senior Division.

She won the All-Around championship with combined event scores of first place in vault, third place in beam, fifth place in floor and sixth place in bars.

“When I heard my name called up to the podium, I was in absolute shock,” she said. “Standing on that podium, I realized how far I have come in this sport and that all of my hard work is paying off.”

Along with competing for the West Milford High School gymnastics team, Park has been training for 11 years at World Gymnastics Academy, where she also coaches younger students.

“Winning the state gymnastics finals was not just a personal achievement - it was the culmination of years of dedication, sacrifice and unwavering support from my coaches, teammates and family,” Park said.

“I want to personally thank my amazing coaches, Sarah Bolden Smith and Trae Johnson, as well as the owners of my gym, Kate and Evgeny, for believing in me and helping me through every challenge I come across.

“Along with this, I’d like to thank my parents for driving me to every practice and competition for the past 11 years. Without them, I would have never achieved this accomplishment. Without their dedication and commitment to taking me everywhere I needed to be and supporting me through every aspect of this amazing sport.”

Park will be competing May 16-18 in the USA Gymnastics 2025 XCEL Gold, Platinum, Diamond & Sapphire Regionals at the Nittany Valley Sports Center in State College, Pa.

“The journey was filled with challenges, but it was through perseverance and a deep love for the sport that I found the strength to push forward and put all my effort into state finals,” she said. “This achievement could not have been possible without hard work, passion and the incredible support system that surrounds me.”

Mayor Michele Dale said, “Maddie’s accomplishments reflect the dedication, resilience and passion that define our young athletes. We are incredibly proud to celebrate Maddie as one of West Milford’s hometown success stories.”