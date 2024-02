A West Milford High School boys fencing sabre team placed third in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) District Tournament on Jan. 28 at the Passaic County Technical Institute.

Team members are seniors Aidan Longacre and Athan Burke and sophomore Kevin Docwra.

Longacre placed second in his individual weapon category, allowing him to move onto states.

They are coached by David Gerold.