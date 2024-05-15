Showing leadership through actions

In the fast-paced sport of volleyball, momentum swings happen all the time. It’s important to have steady, dependable leadership on the court.

That’s just what the West Milford High School boys volleyball team has this season.

Seniors Jayden Huber (setter), Andre Christ (middle hitter) and Kyle Arciniega (outside hitter) are the team captains and leaders on and off the court.

“These three seniors have the greatest level of influence among their teammates and show their leadership through their actions in every facet of our process, from communication, preparation and to execution in games,’’ head coach Jason D’es Verney said.

Through April, each captain had impressive statistics as volleyball players.

“Jayden Huber had 167 season assists, Andre Christ had 69 season kills and Kyle Arciniega had 48 season digs,’’ D’es Verney said.

The coach takes pride in watching how each captain has improved since the first day of practice.

They have improved by “being able to lead the team under changing conditions like athlete injuries and being able to problem solve together to accomplish our goals,’’ he said.

Especially noticeable are positive interactions between the captains and their teammates.

“The excellence in their skills help lead the team by example,’’ D’es Verney said. “This is a very close-knit group who have been on the team together competing for several years, so they have a great understanding of their capabilities and they know how to pick each other up in difficult situations.”

The Highlanders have an overall record of 9-6 and 5-4 in the Big North Conference Independence Division.

On Monday, May 20, the team is scheduled to host Clifton.

Several players have contributed to the success of West Milford this spring.

“Aiden Rosenberg (outside hitter) has 43 kills and Michael Paulison (opposite hitter) has nine aces,’’ D’es Verney said. Both are seniors.

He added, “As part of team goals for the season, we work on scheduling a non-volleyball related activity targeting a charitable or social purpose. This season we selected men’s health. The team took a yoga class, taught by a local practitioner Cindy Taylor.’’