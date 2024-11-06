x
Soccer teams place 1st, 2nd in tournament

| 06 Nov 2024 | 09:26
    The Cheetahs soccer team took first place in the Mount Olive Soccer Club’s 31st annual Halloween Classic Tournament. (Photos provided)
    The Chargers also took first place in the Halloween Classic.
    The Wolves team placed second.
