Softball team aims to improve

Each time the West Milford High School softball players step onto the field, be it for a game or practice, it’s an opportunity to improve as individuals and as a team.

They are off to a good start, winning the season-opener against Mahwah, 4-3, at home Monday, April 1.

West Milford is scheduled to host Passaic Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, April 5, then Montville at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6. Both games are at home.

“The past few years we struggled with closing out games and getting in the win column,’’ head coach Nicole Gwinnett said. “We are always competing and have the energy and drive to be successful even if we don’t win.’’

Key returning players include seniors Allison Stein (infielder), Krista Keller (pitcher and outfielder), Annabeth Jones (outfielder), Hayley Allwood (infielder), Charlotte Stoll (infielder), Mia Biancamano (outfielder) and Amelia Pilatowski (pitcher and infielder); juniors Cassandra Rubinsky (infielder), Emma Carson (catcher) and Ally Gruber (outfielder); and Kaitlyn Clarke (sophomore, pitcher).

Among the promising newcomers to the varsity lineup are junior Amber Little (pitcher and infielder), sophomore Alyssa Kral (outfielder), and freshmen Lydia Paget (infielder and outfielder) and Gia Bonsignore (catcher).

Leadership is crucial to the success of the Highlanders this spring.

“The seniors are the leaders of this team this season,’’ Gwinnett said. “They have been a big part of our success and have lots of experience.’’

The Highlanders posted an overall record of 6-16 last year and they were 3-8 in the challenging Big North Conference Independence Division.

They advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament before being defeated by Passaic Valley, 10-0. They toppled Clifton in the opening round, 4-1.

This season, West Milford again plays in the Independence Division along with Lakeland, Fair Lawn, Wayne Hills, Wayne Valley and Passaic Valley.

Gwinnett sees Fair Lawn and Passaic Valley as among the top teams to beat in the division.

“We are very confident we will compete every day,’’ she said. “Our goal is to take advantage of every opportunity given to us.’’