Softball team loses PCT semifinal

Amelia Pilatowski hit a two-run home run; Allison Stein went 3-for-4 with an RBI; Krista Keller was 2-for-3 with a double and a run; and Amber Little pitched a five-hitter to lift the sixth-seeded West Milford High School softball team to a 5-2 victory over third-seeded Lakeland in the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament there April 30.

Little struck out seven, walked five and allowed just two earned runs in earning the victory in the circle.

Mia Biancamano doubled in a run and scored, and Hayley Allwood added an RBI single for the Highlanders (10-7), who were seeking to reach the county final for the first time since 2019.

With the win, West Milford advanced to the PCT semifinal Tuesday, May 7, falling, 10-4, to seventh-seeded Wayne Valley.

The championship game is slated for Saturday, May 11 at Independence Park in Riverdale.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Baseball

Sean Conklin and Charles Cimmino each drove in a run to lift West Milford to a 2-1 victory over Fair Lawn there May 1.

Chris Timmins pitched a five-hitter with two strikeouts and no walks on just 69 pitches.

West Milford (4-14) was scheduled to play host to Ridgefield Park on Thursday, May 9.

Boys lacrosse

West Milford, seeded third for the Passaic County Tournament, was slated to take on Lakeland in the semifinal round there at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

The Highlanders defeated sixth-seeded Hawthorne, 8-3, at home Monday, May 6.

The championship game is set for noon Saturday, May 11 at Wayne Valley.

West Milford earned a 10-7 decision over Old Tappan on April 30.

Vincent D’Andrea (four goals, one assist), Jake Kelshaw (two goals, one assist, nine ground balls, 10-of-16 ground balls won), Nash Appell (one goal, two assists, five ground balls), Max Gorny (one goal, one assist), Spencer Ribitzki (one goal), Nick Lombardo (one goal), Ryan Czeczuga (two assists, five ground balls), Brett Provenzano (four ground balls) and Tyler Acanfrio (15 saves) keyed the victory.

Girls lacrosse

West Milford (6-6), seeded second for the Passaic County Tournament, was set to take on Wayne Hills in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at home.

The team beat seventh-seeded Passaic Tech, 16-5, in the quarterfinal round Monday, May 6 at home.

The county finals will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Wayne Valley.

Vivian Sirnik scored three goals; Paige Fava, Skyler Ribitzki and Kailey Maskerines each netted two; and Sarah Benowitz also registered, but the Highlanders were edged, 12-10, by St. Elizabeth on May 2 at home.

Boys volleyball

West Milford secured its fourth straight victory with a three-set win over Bergen Tech on Friday, May 3 in Teterboro.

The 27-25, 13-25, 25-21 decision was paced by Jayden Huber, who had a career-high 53 assists along with 12 digs, two kills and one ace; Aiden Rosenberg (10 digs, seven kills, one block); Andre Christ (10 kills, six digs, five blocks, one ace); Kyle Arciniega (11 kills, nine digs, one block); Michael Paulison (10 digs, one kill, one ace); Andrew Nowicki (three digs, three blocks, one kill); and Kevin Docwra (three digs, one kill, one block).

West Milford (7-4) is scheduled to play host to Wayne Hills at 4:15 p.m. Friday, May 10.