Softball team loses to Jefferson, 2-0

Amber Little struck out 11 and scattered seven hits and three walks and also went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI as the seventh-seeded West Milford High School softball team earned a 10-1 victory over 10th-seeded Lenape Valley in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament at home Thursday, May 23.

The Highlanders (12-15) then lost to second-seeded Jefferson, 2-0, in a sectional quarterfinal round Tuesday, May 28.

Against Lenape Valley, Gia Bonsignore was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run; Mia Biancamano went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI; Casey Rubinsky doubled and scored three times; and Annabeth Jones singled in a run and scored a run.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys volleyball

Jayden Huber (19 assists, five digs, two aces, one kill), Aiden Rosenberg (six kills, five digs, one ace), Andre Christ (11 kills, seven digs, two blocks, one ace), Christopher O’Mahoney (one ace), Kyle Arciniega (six digs, three kills, one ace), Michael Paulison (six digs, two kills, one assist) and Kevin Docwra (two digs) led 11th-seeded West Milford to a 25-23, 25-15 victory over sixth-seeded Nutley in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament there Wednesday, May 22.

West Milford (11-7) is scheduled to play at third-seeded Ramapo in a sectional quarterfinal Wednesday, May 29.

Baseball

Christian Martinez went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Kyle Schwarzlow was 2-for-3 with two singles, but the 16th-seeded Highlanders came up just short of an upset victory as they bowed to top-seeded Glen Rock, 5-4, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there May 23.

West Milford (6-20) trailed before knotting the score, 4-4, in the top of the seventh inning. Glen Rock, ranked 15th in the state, then won the game in the bottom of the frame.

Boys lacrosse

Spencer Ribitzki and Vincent D’Andrea each scored; John Biegel had five ground balls; and Jake Kelshaw won five faceoffs but 14th-seeded West Milford bowed to third-seeded West Morris, 11-2, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament May 22 in Chester.

West Milford (10-10) was led offensively by D’Andrea (40 goals, 18 assists), Kelshaw (27 goals, 36 assists), Max Gorny (20 goals, 17 assists), Nash Appell (three goals, 16 assists), Nick Lombardo (10 goals, seven assists), Brett Provenzano (eight goals, seven assists), Ribitzki (12 goals, one assist), Cole Riley (five goals, five assists) and Ryan Czeczuga (five goals, four assists), with goalie Tyler Acanfrio (301 saves) anchoring the defense.

Girls lacrosse

Kailey Maskerines had four goals and an assist; Paige Fava added three goals and two assists; and Vivian Sirnik connected twice, but 12th-seeded West Milford dropped an 18-9 decision to fifth-seeded West Morris in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament May 22 in Chester.

Fava finished her senior season with 82 goals and 15 assists and 178 goals and 50 assists for her career. Maskerines also concluded her senior season with 43 goals and 44 assists and had 122 goals and 101 assists for her career.

Sirnik, a junior, ended the spring with 32 goals and eight assists, with sophomore goalie Allie Rockey making 129 saves for the Highlanders (10-10).