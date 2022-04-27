Sparta beats West Milford

Sparta High School defeated West Milford Township High, 13-9 School in boys varsity lacrosse on Saturday, April 16.
Ryan Rossi scored five goals for Sparta. Adam Wood scored four goals and made three assists for Sparta. Sean Duthaler scored two goals and made one assist for Sparta. Chase Geer and Troy Christiano scored one goal apiece for Sparta.
Dylan Connors scored three goals and made three assists for West Milford. Aidan Bolger scored two goals for West Milford. Vincent D’Andrea also scored two goals for West Milford. Ashton Stymacks and Theo Bolger scored one goal apiece for West Milford.
The Sparta Spartans’ latest victory keeps them undefeated at 6-0.
The West Milford Highlanders’ record stands at 3-4.