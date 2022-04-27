x
Sparta beats West Milford

Sparta. The Sparta Township High school boys’ lacrosse team defeated the West Milford Highlanders, 13-9 on April 16.

| 27 Apr 2022 | 11:23
    West Milford's Aidan Bolger holds up two fingers signifying the 2 goals he scored in the game.
    West Milford teammates Aidan Bolger (45) and Sam Petronaci (6) converse during a break in the action on the field.
    West Milford's Dylan Connors, scored three goals and made three assists.
    West Milford's Dylan Connors is pursued by Sparta defenders near the goal post. Connors scored three goals and made three assists.
    Sparta's Kurtis Cina with possession of the ball while being shadowed by West Milford's John Biegel.
    Sparta's Kurtis Cina with possession of the ball.
    Sparta Spartans and West Milford Highlanders battle for control of the ball.
    A West Milford Highlander attempts to scoop up the ball as two Sparta Spartans close in.
    Sparta's Adam Wood scored four goals and made three assists.
    Sparta's Ryan Rossi scored five goals.
Sparta High School defeated West Milford Township High, 13-9 School in boys varsity lacrosse on Saturday, April 16.

The final score was 13-9.

Ryan Rossi scored five goals for Sparta. Adam Wood scored four goals and made three assists for Sparta. Sean Duthaler scored two goals and made one assist for Sparta. Chase Geer and Troy Christiano scored one goal apiece for Sparta.

Dylan Connors scored three goals and made three assists for West Milford. Aidan Bolger scored two goals for West Milford. Vincent D’Andrea also scored two goals for West Milford. Ashton Stymacks and Theo Bolger scored one goal apiece for West Milford.

The Sparta Spartans’ latest victory keeps them undefeated at 6-0.

The West Milford Highlanders’ record stands at 3-4.