Sports roundup: Andrade wins gold in hurdles

Lorenzo Andrade earned a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.00 and Peyton Lowenstein took silver in the javelin with a throw of 115-6 to lead the West Milford High School outdoor track team in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 2 Championships on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at Frank Jost Field in South Plainfield.

Other top 10 place-winners for the boys included Julian Pierre, who was fifth in the high jump in 6-2, and Tyler Meier, who followed in 10th place with an effort of 6-0. The 4x400 meter relay team of Andrade, Pierre, Kyle Gloria and Noah Diodonet placed ninth in 3:27.30.

Amanda Harvey was the other girls top 10 place-winner, taking ninth in the 3,200-meter run in 11:23.59.

The final event of the season, the NJSIAA Meet of Champions, is slated for Wednesday, June 4 at Pennsauken High School.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Baseball

Chase Tyburczy hit a solo home run; Sean Conklin was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run; and Colby Scott also doubled, but seventh-seeded West Milford bowed to second-seeded Vernon in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there May 30.

The Highlanders had advanced by defeating 10th-seeded High Point, 3-2, in eight innings at home May 27.

Christian Martinez was 3-for-3 with a run; Kyle Schwarzlow singled, walked and drove in a run; Brayden Primavera doubled in a run; and Conklin added an RBI single to pace the offense.

Tyburczy pitched a complete game five-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks and didn’t allow an earned run.

West Milford finished the season with a 16-10 record and won the Big North Independence Division with an 8-2 mark.

Softball

The Highlanders, seeded 16th, saw their season come to an end with a 10-0 loss to top-seeded Ramsey in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there May 28.

West Milford finished its 2025 campaign with a 5-14 record, including a 3-5 mark in the Independence Division of the Big North Conference.

Cassy Rubinsky (18 hits, 14 runs, three home runs, 11 walks) and Bella Kling (15 RBI) led the team offensively.

Boys lacrosse

Jake Kelshaw made a goal and an assist; Cameron Piecuch and Max Gorny each added a goal; and Brendan Coscia had four ground balls and won 9-of-16 face-offs as 14th-seeded West Milford bowed to third-seeded Sparta in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament there May 28.

The Highlanders finished 8-13 overall and tied for third place in the Pooley Division of the New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League with a 3-3 mark.